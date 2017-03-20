Consumers Energy Storm Restoration Wrapping UpJACKSON, MI (WHTC) -...
Non-stop work by thousands of Consumers Energy employees, contractors and crews from six states have restored power to more than 350,000 customers affected by Wednesday's wind storm. The storm took down over 9,000 electric wires and broke more than 1,300 poles across the state.
