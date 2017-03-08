Consumers Energy Recognized for Women...

Consumers Energy Recognized for Women in Leadership, Diverse Hiring

Consumers Energy was recognized as Company of the Year at the March 1 Michigan Career Mastered Women's History Leadership in Action Awards event in Dearborn. The company also saw an upward move on the Ernst & Young Women in Power and Utilities Index in 2016.

