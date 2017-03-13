Consumer's Energy Completes Power Restoration
Power has been restored to over 360,000 Consumers Energy customers as of Monday, March 13, in what was one of the most devasting storms in it's 130-year history. The March 7-8 wind storm cut power to more than 1.1 million Michigan residents an all-time combined record.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHTC.
