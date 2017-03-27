Chevron begins Gorgon Train Three LNG production
Chevron says it has started production of liquefied natural gas from the third production unit at the Gorgon LNG project located off Western Australia. The Train Three startup could add to the existing supply glut in the Asian LNG spot market because some of the production volumes from the new production line are not committed to buyers, a trading source tells Reuters.
