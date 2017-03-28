Chesapeake Energy's Stock Rallies On ...

Chesapeake Energy's Stock Rallies On Heavy Volume After Bullish Note From Wunderlich Analyst

14 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

Shares of Chesapeake Energy Corp. ran up 3.9% in active afternoon trade Tuesday, after Wunderlich Securities published a bullish research note on the oil and gas company. Volume was 29.7 million shares in recent trade, enough to make the stock the sixth-most active listed on the NYSE.

