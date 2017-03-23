Chesapeake Energy - The Death Cross Might Not Hold
There is good news for Chesapeake Energy investors: the stock seems to have established a support around $5 which greatly reduces the possibility of an immediate decline. This is worth noting since an extremely bearish crossover known as the "death cross" is about to be recorded in CHK.
