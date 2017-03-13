Chesapeake Energy: Price Target For FY'17 Lowered On Production Guidance
We remain bullish in the longer-term, but note that shares will remain range bound for much of 1H 2017. Chesapeake Energy is a diversified E&P company specializing in natural gas, oil, and NGL products in the United States.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.
Comments
Add your comments below
Energy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|San Diego installs massive flow battery that ca...
|Sat
|Solarman
|1
|Panel gives small victory to utilities in nuke ...
|Mar 14
|Solarman
|1
|U.S. Secretary of State recuses himself from Ke...
|Mar 11
|Game Over
|1
|As more Jewish facilities get threats, all 100 ...
|Mar 7
|tomin cali
|1
|The Coffee Price Could Double In The Next 12 Mo...
|Mar 6
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
|Tribal leaders vow to to battle Trump's 'poor d...
|Mar 2
|Mikey
|2
|Power generating station beginning to take shape (Jan '08)
|Mar 1
|what did POWER get
|123
Find what you want!
Search Energy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC