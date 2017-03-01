CenterPoint Energy names three execut...

CenterPoint Energy names three executive positions

Read more: Electric Energy Online

Scott Doyle has been named senior vice president of Natural Gas Distribution, responsible for financial and operational results in the company's six state utility footprint. Doyle has been with the company for more than 20 years and has held numerous senior leadership roles in gas operations in Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas, as well as leadership roles in Electric Operations.

