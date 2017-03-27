Cenovus Energy buying most of ConocoPhillips's Canadian assets for $17.7B
Cenovus Energy of Calgary says it will spend $17.7 billion to acquire most of the Canadian assets of ConocoPhillips, making the Houston-based company the latest international player to exit the oilsands. The deal includes ConocoPhillips's 50 per cent interest in the FCCL Partnership, an oilsands venture between the two companies in northern Alberta, as well as the majority of ConocoPhillips's Deep Basin conventional assets in Alberta and British Columbia.
