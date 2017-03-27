Cenovus buying most of ConocoPhillips's Canadian assets
Cenovus Energy says it will pay $17.7 billion Canadian for most of ConocoPhillips' Canadian assets. Houston-based ConocoPhillips is the latest company to reduce exposure to Canada's oil sands - the world's third-largest oil reserves.
