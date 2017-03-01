Canada's Hydro One in talks to buy Toronto Hydro -sources
Canada's Hydro One Ltd is in talks to buy municipal electricity distributor Toronto Hydro Corp for about C$3 billion as the city of Toronto explores options to finance various infrastructure projects, people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. The two companies have been in discussions about the deal for the past few months but the talks have not entered final stages, one of the people said.
