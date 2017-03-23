Canada determined to diversify despit...

Canada determined to diversify despite Keystone XL approval

Canada's natural resource minister said Saturday his government is happy the Keystone XL pipeline has finally been approved by the White House, but he noted that obstacles remain and said Canada remains determined to diversify its oil exports beyond the United States. The minister, Jim Carr, told The Associated Press that President Donald Trump's approval of the pipeline is "good news."

