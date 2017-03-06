Brookfield to buy TerraForm companies as part of SunEdison bankruptcy proceedings

The Brookfield group of companies is poised to expand its renewable energy holdings through a pair of deals to acquire control of TerraForm Power and TerraForm Global for a total of about US$500 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners LP would buy 100 per cent of TerraForm Global and 51 per cent of TerraForm Power, which would remain a Nasdaq-listed company.

