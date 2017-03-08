Beshear asks PSC to scale back utilit...

Beshear asks PSC to scale back utilities' increase request

13 hrs ago Read more: KFVS12

Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear has recommended that a rate increase requested by Louisville Gas and Electric and Kentucky Utilities be scaled back to about a third of the request. A public hearing is scheduled May 2 on the companies' request for a $210 million increase in annual revenues.

