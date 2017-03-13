Beijing closes last big coal-fired power station in push for clean energy
The closure of Beijing's last big coal-fired power station, which had dominated the skyline of the city's outskirts for 18 years, has been welcomed by environmental groups, who hope China will maintain momentum on its ambitious clean energy targets. The Huaneng Beijing Thermal Power Plant shut its coal-fired power generator on Saturday.
