Around the area: Enbridge tax appeal could cost counties millions
Some northern Minnesota counties could end up paying millions of dollars to Enbridge Energy if the company is successful in its tax appeal. Enbridge claims the Minnesota Department of Revenue unfairly valued its oil pipeline network and overcharged it in five years of tax collections.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Energy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Two Ohio coal-fired plants to close, deepening ...
|Sun
|PJDT watch
|273
|Trump's Keystone XL Decision Sets Up New Fight ...
|Mar 25
|FireyFellow44
|6
|Trump Just Fired Every Senior Manager at the St...
|Mar 24
|Aponi
|21
|Oil business seen in strong position as Trump t...
|Mar 24
|inbred Genius
|20
|Solar plant ready to heat up (Nov '10)
|Mar 21
|Bizness23
|4
|San Diego installs massive flow battery that ca...
|Mar 18
|Solarman
|1
|Panel gives small victory to utilities in nuke ...
|Mar 14
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Energy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC