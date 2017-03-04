Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Buys 49 Shares of Duke Energy Corporation
Altavista Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy Corporation by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,186 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the period.
