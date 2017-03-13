Alliant to seek rate hike of more tha...

Alliant to seek rate hike of more than 10 percent, exec says

An executive says Alliant Energy's Iowa subsidiary Interstate Power & Light Co. will file next month for a rate increase that would raise the average customer's bill by more than 10 percent.

