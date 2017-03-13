Alberta oilsands growth outlook defies gloom

The sell-off of Alberta oilsands assets by another big international player - along with big reserve writedowns, the introduction of a carbon tax and a stumbling crude price - all suggest a gloomy outlook for production from the world's third-largest proven oil reserves. But Canada's oilsands output is still expected to set new records in 2017 and climb even further in the coming years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CKNW News Talk 980.