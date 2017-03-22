Activists Seek To Intervene In Nebraskaa

Activists Seek To Intervene In Nebraskaa

10 hrs ago Read more: KELO-TV Sioux Falls

Activists who want to derail the Keystone XL pipeline in Nebraska are again mobilizing to try to make their case to a small state commission that will decide the project's fate. Opponents on Wednesday will ask the Nebraska Public Service Commission to let them intervene in the case, allowing them to file legal briefs, cross-examine witnesses and present formal arguments alongside attorneys for pipeline developer TransCanada.

