A look at the oilsands deals that have consolidated Canadian control
Cenovus Energy made a splash in the oil patch Wednesday with a $17.7-billion deal to buy a big chunk of U.S.-based ConocoPhillips's oilsands assets, doubling the size of the Calgary-based company in the process. Here's a quick look at some of the other deals struck by Canadian operators: Canadian Natural Resources announced on March 9 plans to spend $12.7 billion buying up oilsands assets from Netherlands-based Royal Dutch Shell and U.S.-based Marathon Oil.
