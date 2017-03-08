2 killed when powerful wind throws tr...

2 killed when powerful wind throws tree onto car in Michigan

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" Two people were killed when powerful winds toppled a tree onto their car along a highway in central Michigan during a storm that knocked out electrical service to more than a million customers, authorities said Thursday. Michigan State Police Sgt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Energy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News As more Jewish facilities get threats, all 100 ... Mar 7 tomin cali 1
News The Coffee Price Could Double In The Next 12 Mo... Mar 6 Texxy the Indepen... 1
News Tribal leaders vow to to battle Trump's 'poor d... Mar 2 Mikey 2
News Power generating station beginning to take shape (Jan '08) Mar 1 what did POWER get 123
News Inside The Herald - If a community is only wort... (Jan '08) Mar 1 how much 4 a Sign... 51
News FPL profit soars 72% on growing customer base -... (Jul '07) Mar 1 Doc 54
News Part 3: Multiple Blows (Apr '12) Feb 26 oy vey 7
See all Energy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Energy Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,116 • Total comments across all topics: 279,455,792

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC