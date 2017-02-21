Xcel Energy Solar gardens growing in ...

Xcel Energy Solar gardens growing in Minnesota

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Electric Energy Online

Seven new community solar gardens, totaling 32 megawatts, are now generating power from the Minnesota sun. The solar gardens are part of a larger project that will total approximately 96 megawatts throughout the Twin Cities metro area and greater Minnesota.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Electric Energy Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Energy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump Just Fired Every Senior Manager at the St... 14 hr PoliciaFederal 18
News FPL doubling up on solar, plans to build eight ... Feb 20 Solarman 1
News The Latest: Gov. Brown says he was unaware of f... Feb 16 THE LONE WORKER 32
News Koch network refusing to help Trump (Jul '16) Feb 16 Slicksixtysix 79
News How the U.S. can take control in the South Chin... Feb 14 USA Today 1
News Mexico gets Trump's trade ire. Japan and German... Feb 14 spocko 73
News Rural Ontario hydro users hoping for deliveranc... Feb 12 fuel poverty deat... 1
See all Energy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Energy Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,064 • Total comments across all topics: 279,114,442

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC