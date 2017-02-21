Xcel Energy Solar gardens growing in Minnesota
Seven new community solar gardens, totaling 32 megawatts, are now generating power from the Minnesota sun. The solar gardens are part of a larger project that will total approximately 96 megawatts throughout the Twin Cities metro area and greater Minnesota.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Electric Energy Online.
