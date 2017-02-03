Xcel Energy begins switch to more eff...

Xcel Energy begins switch to more efficient LED streetlights in Stillwater area

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Electric Energy Online

Xcel Energy is bringing the economic, environmental and aesthetic benefits of high-efficiency LED streetlights to its Minnesota communities. The upgrade of nearly 700 streetlights in Stillwater began this week .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Electric Energy Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Energy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tesla Motors Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Does It Again: T... Wed Solarman 1
News Tesla's new Powerpack battery storage project i... Jan 31 Solarman 1
News Inside The Herald - If a community is only wort... (Jan '08) Jan 30 who monitors them 50
News Trump Just Fired Every Senior Manager at the St... Jan 28 Donald duck Von T... 17
News Here's who benefits from Keystone, Dakota pipel... Jan 24 BuildTheWall 2
News Questar to Build CNG Facility in Houston for Sw... (Jan '13) Jan 23 Hoo 2
News Think global warming's a fraud? These scientist... Jan 23 Most Scientists R... 4
See all Energy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Energy Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,122 • Total comments across all topics: 278,547,725

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC