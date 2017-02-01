Wynne throws cold water on 'unreasonably high' public sector executive raises

Premier Kathleen Wynne says that some proposed and potential raises for public sector executives -- with one salary cap at $3.8 million -- are "unreasonably high" and warns that some raises might be refused. The Thursday evening statement came after the Liberal government faced days of criticism for raises totalling up to $8 million for about 80 executives at Ontario Power Generation and a potential raise of up to $118,000 for the head of transit agency Metrolinx.

