Workers piece together a water main in November 2016 on Jeliff Mill Road in New Canaan Conn. In February 2017, the Connecticut Public Utilities Regulatory Commission granted an Aquarion Water request to recover some $10 million in costs associated with Connecticut droughts by withholding credits due customers.
