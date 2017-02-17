What to do in Oklahoma on Feb. 19, 2017: Check out Monster Jam at Chesapeake Energy Arena
Check out the high-powered action of Monster Jam at 1 p.m. today at Chesapeake Energy Arena, 100 W Reno. The event will feature eight trucks and drivers vying to be the Oklahoma City champion Approximately 12 feet tall and about 12 feet wide, Monster Jam trucks are custom-designed machines that sit atop 66-inch-tall tires and weigh a minimum of 10,000 pounds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Energy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Gov. Brown says he was unaware of f...
|Feb 16
|THE LONE WORKER
|32
|Koch network refusing to help Trump (Jul '16)
|Feb 16
|Slicksixtysix
|79
|How the U.S. can take control in the South Chin...
|Feb 14
|USA Today
|1
|Mexico gets Trump's trade ire. Japan and German...
|Feb 14
|spocko
|73
|Rural Ontario hydro users hoping for deliveranc...
|Feb 12
|fuel poverty deat...
|1
|Ontario trying to duck public scrutiny on Hydro...
|Feb 12
|fuel poverty deat...
|1
|Lawsuit adds new wrinkles to Kathleen Wynne's f...
|Feb 12
|Tories tried sell...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Energy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC