What to do in Oklahoma on Feb. 19, 2017: Check out Monster Jam at Chesapeake Energy Arena

Check out the high-powered action of Monster Jam at 1 p.m. today at Chesapeake Energy Arena, 100 W Reno. The event will feature eight trucks and drivers vying to be the Oklahoma City champion Approximately 12 feet tall and about 12 feet wide, Monster Jam trucks are custom-designed machines that sit atop 66-inch-tall tires and weigh a minimum of 10,000 pounds.

