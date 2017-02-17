What to do in Oklahoma on Feb. 19, 20...

What to do in Oklahoma on Feb. 19, 2017: Check out Monster Jam at Chesapeake Energy Arena

Next Story Prev Story
32 min ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Check out the high-powered action of Monster Jam at 1 p.m. today at Chesapeake Energy Arena, 100 W Reno. The event will feature eight trucks and drivers vying to be the Oklahoma City champion Approximately 12 feet tall and about 12 feet wide, Monster Jam trucks are custom-designed machines that sit atop 66-inch-tall tires and weigh a minimum of 10,000 pounds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Energy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Gov. Brown says he was unaware of f... Feb 16 THE LONE WORKER 32
News Koch network refusing to help Trump (Jul '16) Feb 16 Slicksixtysix 79
News How the U.S. can take control in the South Chin... Feb 14 USA Today 1
News Mexico gets Trump's trade ire. Japan and German... Feb 14 spocko 73
News Rural Ontario hydro users hoping for deliveranc... Feb 12 fuel poverty deat... 1
News Ontario trying to duck public scrutiny on Hydro... Feb 12 fuel poverty deat... 1
News Lawsuit adds new wrinkles to Kathleen Wynne's f... Feb 12 Tories tried sell... 1
See all Energy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Energy Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. NASA
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,124 • Total comments across all topics: 278,994,305

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC