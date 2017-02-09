WA mining industry continues to shed jobs despite soaring profits, royalties
Western Australia's mining industry shed more than three thousand jobs in the period 2015-16 - the second consecutive measured decline - new statistics show. At its peak, mining-related employment occupied 107,871 people in 2013-14, but the switch from construction to production has seen the sector steadily shedding jobs across the board as the boom fades.
