Utility to pay $8.5 million to settle suit over gas blowout

10 hrs ago

The Southern California Gas Co. agreed Wednesday to pay $8.5 million to settle a lawsuit over a well blowout that spewed natural gas for nearly four months and drove thousands of residents from their Los Angeles homes.

