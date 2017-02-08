Utility to pay $8.5 million to settle suit over gas blowout
The Southern California Gas Co. agreed Wednesday to pay $8.5 million to settle a lawsuit over a well blowout that spewed natural gas for nearly four months and drove thousands of residents from their Los Angeles homes.
