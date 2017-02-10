US sees no adverse impact from Alberta Clipper pipeline
The U.S. State Department says it found no significant negative environmental impact from a Canadian company's plan to boost capacity of an oil pipeline that crosses the U.S. border in northeastern North Dakota. Calgary, Alberta-based Enbridge Energy Partners asked the State Department in 2012 for a presidential permit to transport 800,000 barrels daily on an existing 3-mile section of the Alberta Clipper pipeline.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.
Add your comments below
Energy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Keystone XL? That's Crude, Mr. President
|7 hr
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Tesla Motors Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Does It Again: T...
|Feb 1
|Solarman
|1
|Tesla's new Powerpack battery storage project i...
|Jan 31
|Solarman
|1
|Inside The Herald - If a community is only wort... (Jan '08)
|Jan 30
|who monitors them
|50
|Trump Just Fired Every Senior Manager at the St...
|Jan 28
|Donald duck Von T...
|16
|Here's who benefits from Keystone, Dakota pipel...
|Jan 24
|BuildTheWall
|2
|Questar to Build CNG Facility in Houston for Sw... (Jan '13)
|Jan 23
|Hoo
|2
Find what you want!
Search Energy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC