US sees no adverse impact from Alberta Clipper pipeline

The U.S. State Department says it found no significant negative environmental impact from a Canadian company's plan to boost capacity of an oil pipeline that crosses the U.S. border in northeastern North Dakota. Calgary, Alberta-based Enbridge Energy Partners asked the State Department in 2012 for a presidential permit to transport 800,000 barrels daily on an existing 3-mile section of the Alberta Clipper pipeline.

