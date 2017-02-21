UPDATE 1-Philadelphia Energy Solutions taps its COO to lead company
Feb 22 Philadelphia Energy Solutions has tapped chief operating officer Gregory Gatta as its next chief executive officer, the refining company said on Wednesday. Gatta, 41, an investment professional who worked at various private equity firms including Basso Capital Management and Pegasus Capital Advisors, will replace CEO Phil Rinaldi, who is retiring in March.
