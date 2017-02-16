U.S. regulators approve Enbridge's $37-billion Spectra Energy takeover
Enbridge Inc. says the U.S. Federal Trade Commission has approved its proposed takeover of Spectra Energy Corp. in what will be the largest foreign takeover by a Canadian company. The all-stock deal, which valued Spectra at $37 billion when it was announced last September, still requires approval under the Canadian Competition Act.
