U.S. regulators approve Enbridge's $3...

U.S. regulators approve Enbridge's $37-billion Spectra Energy takeover

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Cape Breton Post

Enbridge Inc. says the U.S. Federal Trade Commission has approved its proposed takeover of Spectra Energy Corp. in what will be the largest foreign takeover by a Canadian company. The all-stock deal, which valued Spectra at $37 billion when it was announced last September, still requires approval under the Canadian Competition Act.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Breton Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Energy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Gov. Brown says he was unaware of f... 11 hr THE LONE WORKER 32
News Koch network refusing to help Trump (Jul '16) 13 hr Slicksixtysix 79
News How the U.S. can take control in the South Chin... Tue USA Today 1
News Mexico gets Trump's trade ire. Japan and German... Feb 14 spocko 73
News Rural Ontario hydro users hoping for deliveranc... Feb 12 fuel poverty deat... 1
News Ontario trying to duck public scrutiny on Hydro... Feb 12 fuel poverty deat... 1
News Lawsuit adds new wrinkles to Kathleen Wynne's f... Feb 12 Tories tried sell... 1
See all Energy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Energy Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Hurricane
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,676 • Total comments across all topics: 278,935,589

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC