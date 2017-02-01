Trump's secretary of state pick headed for Senate approval
President Donald Trump's nomination of Rex Tillerson for secretary of state is headed toward Senate confirmation after several Democrats crossed party lines to back the former Exxon Mobil CEO. The vote on Tillerson, scheduled for Wednesday, comes as tension continues to build among congressional Republicans and Democrats over Trump's executive order on immigrants and refugees.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WANE-TV Fort Wayne.
Add your comments below
Energy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tesla Motors Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Does It Again: T...
|2 hr
|Solarman
|1
|Tesla's new Powerpack battery storage project i...
|Tue
|Solarman
|1
|Inside The Herald - If a community is only wort... (Jan '08)
|Jan 30
|who monitors them
|50
|Trump Just Fired Every Senior Manager at the St...
|Jan 28
|Donald duck Von T...
|17
|Here's who benefits from Keystone, Dakota pipel...
|Jan 24
|BuildTheWall
|2
|Questar to Build CNG Facility in Houston for Sw... (Jan '13)
|Jan 23
|Hoo
|2
|Think global warming's a fraud? These scientist...
|Jan 23
|Most Scientists R...
|4
Find what you want!
Search Energy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC