Trump's secretary of state pick headed for Senate approval

14 hrs ago

President Donald Trump's nomination of Rex Tillerson for secretary of state is headed toward Senate confirmation after several Democrats crossed party lines to back the former Exxon Mobil CEO. The vote on Tillerson, scheduled for Wednesday, comes as tension continues to build among congressional Republicans and Democrats over Trump's executive order on immigrants and refugees.

Chicago, IL

