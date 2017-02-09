Trump's health secretary pick confirmed narrowly for Cabinet

Rep. Tom Price, President Donald Trump's choice to be health secretary, is the latest of a handful of Cabinet nominees to eke out a confirmation victory in a bitterly divided Senate. Following the pattern of strictly party-line votes on two previous nominees - Attorney General-designate Sen. Jeff Sessions and Betsy DeVos for Education secretary - the Georgia congressman was approved early Friday on a 52-47 vote.

