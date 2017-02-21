Trump rally: CEOs of Dow companies make $400 million
It's no wonder that so many CEOs who meet with President Trump leave the White House smiling these days. The CEOs of companies in the Dow Jones Industrial Average have enjoyed a collective $402 million surge in the value of their stock holdings since Trump's election, according to a study by Equilar.
Energy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Koch network refusing to help Trump (Jul '16)
|2 hr
|Old Republican
|80
|Trump Just Fired Every Senior Manager at the St...
|23 hr
|PoliciaFederal
|18
|FPL doubling up on solar, plans to build eight ...
|Feb 20
|Solarman
|1
|The Latest: Gov. Brown says he was unaware of f...
|Feb 16
|THE LONE WORKER
|32
|How the U.S. can take control in the South Chin...
|Feb 14
|USA Today
|1
|Mexico gets Trump's trade ire. Japan and German...
|Feb 14
|spocko
|73
|Rural Ontario hydro users hoping for deliveranc...
|Feb 12
|fuel poverty deat...
|1
