Travelers to U.S. decry 'monstrous' detainments, interrogations
Visitors from other countries said Immigration and Customs Officials are being detained at U.S. airports in what they describe as dehumanizing conditions because of the Trump administration policies creating an atmosphere of suspicion toward foreigners. Australia children's author Mem Fox, who wrote Ten Little Fingers and Ten Little Toes, said she was detained 1 hour and 40 minutes and interrogated 15 minutes at Los Angeles International on her way to a literary conference in Milwaukee earlier this month.
