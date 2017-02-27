TransCanada suspends $15-billion NAFTA suit on Keystone XL as project advances
TransCanada Corp. has suspended a $15-billion lawsuit against the United States regarding its Keystone XL project following signals by U.S. President Donald Trump that he will likely approve the pipeline. The company filed the North American Free Trade Agreement challenge last year alleging the U.S. government failed in its commitment to protect Canadian investors and ensure the company was treated in accordance with international law.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Add your comments below
Energy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Part 3: Multiple Blows (Apr '12)
|Feb 26
|oy vey
|7
|Pipeline security expert warns of crime risk as...
|Feb 25
|THE PIPE 2012
|1
|Koch network refusing to help Trump (Jul '16)
|Feb 24
|Old Republican
|80
|Trump Just Fired Every Senior Manager at the St...
|Feb 23
|PoliciaFederal
|18
|FPL doubling up on solar, plans to build eight ...
|Feb 20
|Solarman
|1
|The Latest: Gov. Brown says he was unaware of f...
|Feb 16
|THE LONE WORKER
|32
|How the U.S. can take control in the South Chin...
|Feb 14
|USA Today
|1
Find what you want!
Search Energy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC