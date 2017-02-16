TransCanada refiles application in Nebraska for Keystone XL pipeline route

TransCanada is once again seeking approval of its Keystone XL pipeline route in Nebraska in the latest move to push the polarizing project forward since getting a nod from U.S. President Donald Trump. The energy company says the application it filed with the Nebraska Public Service Commission Thursday is the clearest path to achieving route certainty, adding that it expects a decision from the commission by the end of the year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SooToday.