TransCanada refiles application in Nebraska for Keystone XL pipeline route
TransCanada is once again seeking approval of its Keystone XL pipeline route in Nebraska in the latest move to push the polarizing project forward since getting a nod from U.S. President Donald Trump. The energy company says the application it filed with the Nebraska Public Service Commission Thursday is the clearest path to achieving route certainty, adding that it expects a decision from the commission by the end of the year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SooToday.
Add your comments below
Energy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Gov. Brown says he was unaware of f...
|8 hr
|THE LONE WORKER
|32
|Koch network refusing to help Trump (Jul '16)
|10 hr
|Slicksixtysix
|79
|How the U.S. can take control in the South Chin...
|Tue
|USA Today
|1
|Mexico gets Trump's trade ire. Japan and German...
|Feb 14
|spocko
|73
|Rural Ontario hydro users hoping for deliveranc...
|Feb 12
|fuel poverty deat...
|1
|Ontario trying to duck public scrutiny on Hydro...
|Feb 12
|fuel poverty deat...
|1
|Lawsuit adds new wrinkles to Kathleen Wynne's f...
|Feb 12
|Tories tried sell...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Energy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC