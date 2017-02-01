Tillersona s job as chief U.S. diplomat got harder before it began

Rex Tillerson's job as chief U.S. diplomat became harder before it even began because of White House moves that have antagonized Muslim nations, European allies, Mexico and U.S. bureaucrats, current and former U.S. officials said. The Senate is expected to confirm Tillerson as the 69th secretary of state on Wednesday, making the former Exxon Mobil Corp CEO the chief foreign affairs adviser to President Donald Trump.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KDXY-FM Jonesboro.