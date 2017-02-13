The Latest: Gov. Brown says he was un...

The Latest: Gov. Brown says he was unaware of flood concerns

Gov. Jerry Brown says he wasn't previously aware of a report that surfaced Monday indicating environmentalists raised concerns about the Oroville Dam emergency spillway in 2005. He says he's glad he found out about the report and adds that it was not part of previous records he had seen.

