Tennessee Valley Authority board elec...

Tennessee Valley Authority board elects Howorth as chairman

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Decatur Daily

The ex-Oxford, Mississippi, mayor will replace chairwoman Lynn Evans, whose term expires May 18. Evans, the first African-American and first woman to lead the board, has been chairwoman since late January. Howorth joined the board in 2011 and began his second term in December 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Energy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Gov. Brown says he was unaware of f... 14 hr THE LONE WORKER 32
News Koch network refusing to help Trump (Jul '16) 16 hr Slicksixtysix 79
News How the U.S. can take control in the South Chin... Tue USA Today 1
News Mexico gets Trump's trade ire. Japan and German... Feb 14 spocko 73
News Rural Ontario hydro users hoping for deliveranc... Feb 12 fuel poverty deat... 1
News Ontario trying to duck public scrutiny on Hydro... Feb 12 fuel poverty deat... 1
News Lawsuit adds new wrinkles to Kathleen Wynne's f... Feb 12 Tories tried sell... 1
See all Energy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Energy Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,542 • Total comments across all topics: 278,938,244

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC