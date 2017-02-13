Sunoco Logistics: Way cleared for Southern Paa .
The company planning to build a 306-mile pipeline to move propane and other natural gas liquids across southern Pennsylvania. Sunoco Logistics: Way cleared for Southern Pa.
Read more at Evening Sun.
