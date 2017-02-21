Study: Savings possible by shutting down nuclear power plant
A new study says Pacific Northwest ratepayers could save hundreds of millions of dollars if the Bonneville Power Administration and Energy Northwest close the region's only commercial nuclear power plant and replace its output with renewable energy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Energy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FPL doubling up on solar, plans to build eight ...
|Mon
|Solarman
|1
|The Latest: Gov. Brown says he was unaware of f...
|Feb 16
|THE LONE WORKER
|32
|Koch network refusing to help Trump (Jul '16)
|Feb 16
|Slicksixtysix
|79
|How the U.S. can take control in the South Chin...
|Feb 14
|USA Today
|1
|Mexico gets Trump's trade ire. Japan and German...
|Feb 14
|spocko
|73
|Rural Ontario hydro users hoping for deliveranc...
|Feb 12
|fuel poverty deat...
|1
|Ontario trying to duck public scrutiny on Hydro...
|Feb 12
|fuel poverty deat...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Energy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC