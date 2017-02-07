Sempra Energy Sempra Energy Announces California Utilities'...

The MOU was entered into by SDG&E, SoCalGas, Pacific Gas & Electric and Southern California Edison with the CPUC's Office of Ratepayer Advocates and The Utility Reform Network for the Cost-of-Capital application extension through 2018 and 2019. The MOU calls for SDG&E to reduce its return on equity to 10.2 percent from 10.3 percent and SoCalGas to reduce its return on equity to 10.05 percent from 10.1 percent for 2018 and 2019.

