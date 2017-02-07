Sempra Energy Sempra Energy Announces California Utilities'...
The MOU was entered into by SDG&E, SoCalGas, Pacific Gas & Electric and Southern California Edison with the CPUC's Office of Ratepayer Advocates and The Utility Reform Network for the Cost-of-Capital application extension through 2018 and 2019. The MOU calls for SDG&E to reduce its return on equity to 10.2 percent from 10.3 percent and SoCalGas to reduce its return on equity to 10.05 percent from 10.1 percent for 2018 and 2019.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Electric Energy Online.
Add your comments below
Energy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tesla Motors Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Does It Again: T...
|Feb 1
|Solarman
|1
|Tesla's new Powerpack battery storage project i...
|Jan 31
|Solarman
|1
|Inside The Herald - If a community is only wort... (Jan '08)
|Jan 30
|who monitors them
|50
|Trump Just Fired Every Senior Manager at the St...
|Jan 28
|Donald duck Von T...
|16
|Here's who benefits from Keystone, Dakota pipel...
|Jan 24
|BuildTheWall
|2
|Questar to Build CNG Facility in Houston for Sw... (Jan '13)
|Jan 23
|Hoo
|2
|Think global warming's a fraud? These scientist...
|Jan 23
|Most Scientists R...
|4
Find what you want!
Search Energy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC