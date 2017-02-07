Security boosted at oil fields to raise South Sudan output
South Sudan said it boosted security at oil installations and will source electricity from neighboring Sudan to resume output at two fields in efforts to restore production to levels achieved before the country descended into civil war. The government is also in talks with oil companies including Total SA of France, and Oriental Energy Resources Ltd. of Nigeria to begin exploration in Block B, the country's largest untapped deposit, Petroleum Minister Ezekiel Lul Gatkuoth said in an interview Monday in the capital, Juba.
