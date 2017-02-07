Security boosted at oil fields to rai...

Security boosted at oil fields to raise South Sudan output

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: World Oil

South Sudan said it boosted security at oil installations and will source electricity from neighboring Sudan to resume output at two fields in efforts to restore production to levels achieved before the country descended into civil war. The government is also in talks with oil companies including Total SA of France, and Oriental Energy Resources Ltd. of Nigeria to begin exploration in Block B, the country's largest untapped deposit, Petroleum Minister Ezekiel Lul Gatkuoth said in an interview Monday in the capital, Juba.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World Oil.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Energy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tesla Motors Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Does It Again: T... Feb 1 Solarman 1
News Tesla's new Powerpack battery storage project i... Jan 31 Solarman 1
News Inside The Herald - If a community is only wort... (Jan '08) Jan 30 who monitors them 50
News Trump Just Fired Every Senior Manager at the St... Jan 28 Donald duck Von T... 16
News Here's who benefits from Keystone, Dakota pipel... Jan 24 BuildTheWall 2
News Questar to Build CNG Facility in Houston for Sw... (Jan '13) Jan 23 Hoo 2
News Think global warming's a fraud? These scientist... Jan 23 Most Scientists R... 4
See all Energy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Energy Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,615 • Total comments across all topics: 278,672,383

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC