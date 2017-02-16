Saudis voice optimism about relations with US under Trump
BONN, Germany - Saudi Arabia's foreign minister says his country expects to have a productive relationship with the Trump administration and is optimistic that U.S.-Saudi "We look forward to working with the Trump administration on all issues," Adel al-Jubeir said. "We are very very optimistic about our ability to resolve issues in the region."
