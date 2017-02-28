Samsung SDI Comes to the Rescue to Support California Energy Industry with Ultra-Fast Battery Delivery for the World's Largest Battery-Based ESS Project Samsung SDI officially announced that it has successfully delivered the world-largest volume of its most innovative batteries to ESS projects in California, USA. Jointly working with global top energy storage solution providers such as AES, Samsung SDI Comes to the Rescue to Support California Energy Industry with Ultra-Fast Battery Delivery for the World's Largest Battery-Based ESS Project.

