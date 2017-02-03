Republicans kill energy sector disclosure, emissions rules
U.S. Republicans on Friday repealed a securities disclosure rule aimed at curbing corruption at oil, gas and mining companies and voted to ax emissions limits on drilling operations, part of a push to remove Obama-era regulations on the energy industry. FILE PHOTO - The logo of Exxon Mobil Corporation is shown on a monitor above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, New York, U.S. December 30, 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Add your comments below
Energy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tesla Motors Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Does It Again: T...
|Wed
|Solarman
|1
|Tesla's new Powerpack battery storage project i...
|Jan 31
|Solarman
|1
|Inside The Herald - If a community is only wort... (Jan '08)
|Jan 30
|who monitors them
|50
|Trump Just Fired Every Senior Manager at the St...
|Jan 28
|Donald duck Von T...
|17
|Here's who benefits from Keystone, Dakota pipel...
|Jan 24
|BuildTheWall
|2
|Questar to Build CNG Facility in Houston for Sw... (Jan '13)
|Jan 23
|Hoo
|2
|Think global warming's a fraud? These scientist...
|Jan 23
|Most Scientists R...
|4
Find what you want!
Search Energy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC