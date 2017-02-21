Regulators seek citizen input on Atlantic Coast Pipeline
Federal regulators are seeking input from people in central Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley about the proposed Atlantic Coast Pipeline. WVIR-TV reports the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, which has the final say on interstate pipelines, is holding a public hearing Wednesday night in Nelson County and Thursday night in Staunton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
