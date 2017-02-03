Recent rain helps Catalinaa s reservoir. But is it enough to ease rationing?
Thanks to recent rainstorms, the water level in Catalina Island's main reservoir is now above the critically-low level that triggered extreme rationing requirements last summer. The island is unique in that Southern California Edison controls the water supply.
